Stolen items found in parked car

A Waupaca man is accused of stealing from a jailed acquaintance.

Nicholas J. Graff, 22, Waupaca, is charged with burglary and theft.

On Dec. 7, Waupaca County Deputy Kyle Wiskirchen spoke with a woman on Crystal Road in Dayton. She reported that someone broke into her home and stole items that belonged to an ex-boyfriend who was in jail.

The woman showed Wiskirchen that entry had been made through sliding glass doors. In the patio/porch area, a car radio, several car speakers, a subwoofer and a car battery charger were stolen.

Beer signs had been taken from the walls of the garage. Tools and a knife collection were also stolen.

Wiskirchen later went to the jail to speak to the ex-boyfriend to obtain more information about the stolen items.

He then returned to speak with the woman, who said she suspected Graff because he admitted to taking the items after she confronted him about the break-in.

Some, but not all, of the items were subsequently returned.

On Dec. 15, the ex-boyfriend called the sheriff’s office and reported he found some of his stolen items in a Buick in a parking lot on Jefferson Street in downtown Waupaca. He said the vehicle appeared to have been there a long time because it was covered in snow.

The vehicle was towed to the sheriff’s annex in Little Wolf, photographed and searched.

More than 20 items were found in the vehicle.