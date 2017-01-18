Strey, Aaron P.

Aaron P. Strey, age 35, of West Bloomfield, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 15, 2017.

He was born in Waupaca on March 4, 1981 to Michael and Peggy (Trinrud) Strey. Aaron was a gentle kind soul, a big guy with a big heart. He was funny, witty, sensitive, intelligent and insightful. He was a true and loyal friend to all. Aaron loved to read and music was his passion. He had many friends and family whom he loved and whom loved him dearly. He especially loved his nieces and nephew. They were his heart.

Survivors include his parents, Mike and Peggy Strey of West Bloomfield; two sisters, Andrea (Ben) Moore of Waupaca and their children: Avery, Tenley and Ainsley; Ashley (Mykel Jr.) Kaufmann of Fremont and their children, Hayden and Mykel, III. He will also be missed dearly by his grandmothers, Donna Trinrud and Joyce Hunt, both of Waupaca; aunts and uncles: Kristie (Steve) Imm, Pam (Todd) Bonikowske, Sherri (Dave) Davis, Sandy (Stan) Masaros and Jeff (Deb) Strey; cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceding him in death were grandfathers, Thomas Trinrud and Donald Strey.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Waupaca, with Pastor Bryan Robertson officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Maple Crest Funeral Home and again on Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.