Waupaca’s deer survey deadline extended

City seeks more public input

City of Waupaca residents have until Monday, Jan. 23 to provide their opinions about the city’s urban deer population.

The city’s Deer Management Ad Hoc Committee voted to extend the deadline to that date when it met on Jan. 9.

Waupaca residents may visit www.cityofwaupaca.org/deer to access the survey.

The paper survey residents received last month with their water bills may also be filled out and dropped off at City Hall by that date.

The survey also asks residents their opinions related to have a managed archery harvest in the city.

Mayor Brian Smith appointed alderpersons and residents to the ad hoc committee last November.

That happened after residents attended a council meeting and expressed concerns about the deer population in the city.

The ad hoc committee’s next meeting will be on Monday, Jan. 23, and it plans to review the preliminary results of the survey.

The committee hopes to present a recommendation to council on Tuesday, Feb. 20.