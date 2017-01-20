Bomb threat at I-S schools

A written threat resulted in the lockdown of the Iola-Scandinavia schools on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a ‘threat to safety’ was found written in a bathroom at the I-S High/Middle School. The Iola Police Department responded to the scene.

To ensure the safety of students, staff and community members, the buildings were evacuated and put on lockdown until they could be secured by authorities. This included the high/middle school, the elementary school and the I-S Community Fitness and Aquatic Center.

“The Iola Police Department with the assistance of Brown County Sheriff Department K-9 searched the Iola-Scandinavia School,” said Iola Police Chief Robert Prahl. “Nothing suspicious was found.”

As of Friday morning, Jan. 20, the I-S Community Fitness and Aquatic Center remains on lockdown. The I-S schools were scheduled to be closed Friday, Jan. 20, for staff development meetings.

All activities were canceled until further notice.

On Thursday night, the I-S School Board and administrative team released the following statement:

“Iola-Scandinavia School District buildings have been secured by the Brown County Sheriff Bomb K9 Unit, however the Fitness and Aquatic Center will be closed and all school activities are cancelled through Sunday to maintain the security of our buildings.

“After conversations with the Iola PD and the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department, school will be in session Monday morning (Jan. 23) and additional security measures will be in place to ensure the safety of our students.

“All access doors to the buildings will be locked during the day, except for school drop off in the morning. We ask that students arriving late to school or parents wishing to enter the building, call the school office to request entry and report directly to the office upon entry.

“Until Monday morning, all school buildings, including the Fitness and Aquatic Center, are on lockdown and should not be accessed by staff or community members to maintain building security.

We thank you for your patience and cooperation as we work through this situation.”

According to Prahl, there is no suspect at this time. The case remains under investigation by the Iola Police Department.