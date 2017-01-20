Handschke, Lorraine

Lorraine M. Handschke, age 97, New London, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2017 with her family by her side at Kindred Hearts.

She was born on March 31, 1919 in Neenah, daughter of the late Albert and Ida Seager. In March of 1966, Lorraine married Irvin C. Handschke. He preceded her in death in 1998. She and Irvin loved taking rides to the Northwoods countryside. She worked as a nurse at the New London Community Hospital back when it was run by the nuns and then worked for Dr. Schmallenburg until her retirement. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Lorraine loved watching her birds and in the last few years loved sitting in the warm sun. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Gary (Mary) Tate, New London; Sandy (Jim) Massonet, New London; Patsy (Tom) Scott, Florida; Barbara (Bill) Roesler, Dale and Robert (Linda) Tate, Weyauwega; a brother Rodney Seager, Neenah. She is further survived by fifteen grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Irvin, brothers, Don, Delbert, Puddy, Bud and Gordy and sisters, Deloris, Ethel, Janet and Lois.

Funeral services for Lorraine will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, New London with Rev. Bil Sutlief officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Floral Hill Cemetery, New London. The Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London is serving the family. www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com