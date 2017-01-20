Nowak scores 1,000th point

Denmark rolls over Waupaca

By Greg Seubert

It was a case of good news, bad news for the Waupaca girls’ basketball team.

The good news is Victoria Nowak became the third player in program history to score 1,000 points.

The bad news is her team-high eight points turned out to be more than half of the Comets’ offense Jan. 19 in a 57-17 North Eastern Conference loss to Denmark.

Nowak’s 1,000th point came on a jump shot in the paint with 42 seconds remaining in the first half. By that time, the Vikings were well on their way to a 26-8 halftime lead.

Denmark also outscored the Comets 31-9 in the second half.

Eleven of Denmark’s 12 players ended up scoring, but only one – Ashley Leiterman – finished in double digits. She led all players with 10 points.

Waupaca will host Luxemburg-Casco at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in a rescheduled game and the Comets will also head to Clintonville Monday, Jan. 23, to face the Truckers at 7:15 p.m.

Victoria Nowak looks over at the Waupaca bench during the second half of Waupaca's 57-17 loss to Denmark. Although the Comets came up on the short end of the score, Nowak became the third player in program history to score 1,000 points. Greg Seubert Photo Denmark's Karli Pennings keeps Waupaca's Alana Radley from getting to the ball after a free throw. Greg Seubert Photo Waupaca's Brenna Barlow is sandwiched by a pair of Denmark players in the second half. Greg Seubert Photo Waupaca fans react after Victoria Nowak scores her 1,000th point Jan. 19 in a North Eastern Conference game at Denmark High School. Nowak came into the game needing five points and finished with a team-high eight. Greg Seubert Photo Alana Radley works her way inside for a shot against Denmark. Greg Seubert Photo Emma Smidt inbounds the ball for Waupaca against Denmark. Greg Seubert Photo Denmark's Hannah Miller drives around Waupaca's Kalyn Klug in the second half. Greg Seubert Photo
<
>
Victoria Nowak looks over at the Waupaca bench during the second half of Waupaca's 57-17 loss to Denmark. Although the Comets came up on the short end of the score, Nowak became the third player in program history to score 1,000 points. Greg Seubert Photo

 

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Vets home considers city water

Comments comments

Chain O’ Lakes Blues Festival

Comments comments

Busy nights on city square

Comments comments

Council discusses deer problems

Comments comments