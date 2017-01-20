Nowak scores 1,000th point

Denmark rolls over Waupaca

By Greg Seubert

It was a case of good news, bad news for the Waupaca girls’ basketball team.

The good news is Victoria Nowak became the third player in program history to score 1,000 points.

The bad news is her team-high eight points turned out to be more than half of the Comets’ offense Jan. 19 in a 57-17 North Eastern Conference loss to Denmark.

Nowak’s 1,000th point came on a jump shot in the paint with 42 seconds remaining in the first half. By that time, the Vikings were well on their way to a 26-8 halftime lead.

Denmark also outscored the Comets 31-9 in the second half.

Eleven of Denmark’s 12 players ended up scoring, but only one – Ashley Leiterman – finished in double digits. She led all players with 10 points.

Waupaca will host Luxemburg-Casco at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in a rescheduled game and the Comets will also head to Clintonville Monday, Jan. 23, to face the Truckers at 7:15 p.m.