Captain, Teresa Joy (Krueger) (Morton)

Teresa Joy (Krueger) Captain, 52, left us unexpectedly on December 11, 2016 while vacationing on a cruise.

Teresa was born February 5, 1964 in Green Bay, WI. She attended Clintonville schools and graduated from Clintonville High School. She resided in Laughlin, NV. Teresa loved socializing, going on cruises, and had a wonderful smile which could light up a room.

She leaves behind three children, Justin Morton, Alise Morton,Valerie Captain, and two grandchildren. She is survived by her father, Clarence Krueger; two sisters, Dawn Krueger-Rhode and Christine Loghrin; two brothers, Kevin Krueger and wife Theresa, and Todd Krueger. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

The memorial service and life celebration will be held at Hurricane Dawn’s in Pella, WI at 7:30 p.m., February 11, 2017.