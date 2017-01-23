Hiemke, Ida Mae

Ida Mae Hiemke, 94, of Waupaca, WI passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Wisconsin Veterans Home at King.

Ida Mae was born in Waukesha, WI on May 26, 1922 to the late Edward and Esther Schultz. On December 14, 1941 she married Frederick “Fritz” Hiemke in Waukesha. Ida Mae worked at the Red Circle Inn and was the Food Service Director at Hartland School System. She was involved with the Waukesha Blood Donor Club, a charter member of the Hartland VFW Auxiliary and a member in the Oconomowoc VFW Auxiliary. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Waupaca, Sarah Circle and the church Fellowship Club.

Ida Mae is survived by her children: Levan, Whitewright, TX; Gary (Shareen), Round Rock, TX; Lynn (Mary), Mapleton, WI; Eloise, Blair, NE; Rita Hale, Wauwatosa, WI; Linda (Kevin) Osterndorf, Oconomowoc, WI; Sue (Michael) Kadunc, Dousman, WI and Cornell, Kearney, NE. She is further survived by 19 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, her brother Verl (Rosemary) Schultz, Waukesha, WI, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Fritz; daughters, Luanne Tomsen and Jana Judd; a brother Edward Schultz and a sister Dorothy Holmes.

Visitation will be at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca on Saturday, January 28th from 9:30 until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. The family wishes to thank Donna Draeger and ThedaCare Hospice workers for the wonderful care given to our mother. Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca assisted the family with arrangements.