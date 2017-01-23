Indians go 4-1 at meet

Manawa also competes in Weyauwega

By Greg Seubert

Weyauwega-Fremont and Manawa’s wrestling teams competed with Shiocton, Bonduel, Tri-County and Elcho Jan. 21 at a Central Wisconsin Conference multi-dual meet in Weyauwega. W-F picked up CWC wins over Manawa, Bonduel and Tri-County and a nonconference win over Elcho, but fell to Shiocton. Manawa posted a 2-3 record and had wins over Elcho and Tri-County.

The Indians opened the day with a 54-21 win over Elcho before falling to Shiocton 45-33. W-F then defeated Manawa 58-24, Tri-County 51-22 and Bonduel 51-30. The win over Bonduel in the final round gave W-F a 6-2 record in CWC dual meets, good enough for third place.

Manawa started the day 0-3 with a 59-12 loss to Shiocton, a 47-22 loss to Bonduel and the loss to W-F, but came back with a 42-24 win over Elcho and a 45-23 win over Tri-County.

Records on the day for the Indians included Carter Greening, 5-0 (106 pounds); Cian Fischer, 5-0 (113); Easton Groskreutz, 4-1 (120); Logan Kicherer, 3-1 (126); Justin Kempf, 4-1 (132); Adam Batten, 1-2, and Kaleb Schoenick, 0-2 (138); Ean Marker, 2-1 (145); Brayden Marker, 1-4 (152); Tyler Wetzel, 4-0 (160); Kyle Loehrke, 2-3 (170); Patrick Kepler, 3-1 (182); Austin Bartel, 3-2 (195); Dylen Kicherer (4-0), 220: and Charlie Lewis, 1-2 (285).

“We are getting better every week,” coach Tim Potratz said. “This team has shown a lot of toughness in big duals this year. We have lost three or four close duals to some good teams, but our team has grown together and got tougher together.”

Individual records for Manawa included Joline Denton, 3-2 (106); Tyler Pynenberg, 0-4 (132) and 0-1 (138); Garrett Bristol, 3-1 (138) and 1-0 (145); Ben Beyer, 4-1 (152); Zach Johnson, 2-2 (160) and 1-0 (170); Zach Kreklow, 1-0 (170) and 2-2 (182); Alice Vitali, 1-0 (182); Jordan Kons, 2-3 (195); Trent Zabel, 2-2 (220) and 1-0 (285); and Devon Truax, 0-1 (220) and 2-2 (285).