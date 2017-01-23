Library to screen ‘Bus Stop’

The classic movie “Bus Stop” will kick off the February Film Series at the Waupaca Area Public Library at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

The 1956 film, starring Marilyn Monroe and Don Murray, will be the first of four, all dealing with the theme of “Going Places for Romance and Adventure.” All four will be shown on successive Thursday afternoons throughout the month of February.

Dr. Jack Rhodes will provide introductions to each film. Free popcorn, sodas, and theater treats will be provided.

Other movies in the “Going Places” lineup are: “thre Coins in a Fountain” (Feb. 9), “The Narrow Margin” (Feb. 16), and “Dr. No” (Feb. 23).

No reservations are needed for these movies, and admission is free and open to the public.

“bus Stop”, directed by Joshua Logan and based upon a play by William Inge, was filmed principally on location in Arizona and Idaho.

The movie tells the story of a nightclub singer, played by Monroe, who is aggressively courted by a young rancher, played by Murray, who is in Phoenix to compete in a major rodeo.

Also in the cast are Arthur O’Connell, as the cowboy’s mentor, and Betty Field, as the owner of the diner and bus stop where much of the action takes place.

Rhodes states that he chose this movie for the series because of Marilyn Monroe’s breakthrough performance as an actress, William Inge’s creation of several memorable characters, and the appropriateness of this romantic film for the approach of Valentine’s Day.

For more information, call the library at 715-258-4414.