Slow start hurts Indians

W-F girls fall to Bonduel at home

By Greg Seubert

It’s been a rough ride so far this season for the Weyauwega-Fremont girls’ basketball team, especially in the Central Wisconsin 8 Conference.

That ride got a little rougher Jan. 20 with a 62-35 loss to Bonduel on the Indians’ home gym.

The home court advantage wasn’t much of an advantage early on, as Bonduel scored 15 of the game’s first 17 points to take a 15-2 lead. The Indians eventually cut the deficit to 16-10 on Kiley Akey’s three-pointer, but the Bears led by as many as 17 points in the first half and led 30-22 at the break.

An 11-0 run gave Bonduel a 47-28 lead midway through the second half and the Indians never got any closer than 17 points the rest of the way.

Akey led the Indians with 12 points, while Hailey Krause and Taylor Folk added eight and seven, respectively. Emily Sorenson led four Bonduel players in double figures with 14 points.

The Indians will head to Stevens Point to face Pacelli at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.