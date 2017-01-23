Stroesenreuther, Alice M.

We rejoice with her new life in Heaven and grieve in our loss here. Alice M. Stroesenreuther, age 92, of Waupaca, WI passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Theda Care Medical Center-Waupaca.

Alice was born in the Town of Bear Creek on July 12, 1924, the daughter of the late Theodore and Marie (Schuelke) Raisler. On April 19, 1947, Alice married George Stroesenreuther in the Town of Bear Creek and he preceded her in death on July 3, 1996. She had worked in the West Allis School District for many years. Her favorite pastimes included spending time with her family, playing cribbage, going out to eat and sitting by the campfire. Alice especially loved to cook and homemade pies were her specialty.

She is a member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church and was involved with the Ladies Aide and the visitation and calling committee. Alice is survived by her children: George (LiLi) Stroesenreuther Jr, Murrieta, CA; Joan (Mark) Alexander, West Allis, WI and Linda (Bob) Dabringer, Brownsville, WI; her grandchildren: Jason, Tim (Tara), Steve and George Stroesenreuther; Jenny (Dan) McCarthy; Katie Alexander; Jim, Dan, Joey and Jacob Dabringer and a step-granddaughter, Megan Lomasney; her great-grandchildren: Lincoln Stroesenreuther; Harrison and Benjamin McCarthy. Alice is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother, Howard Raisler. The Christian Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, January 24 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupaca with Reverend Ronald Siemers officiating.

Burial will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Bear Creek, Wisconsin. Visitation will be on Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. Memorials would be greatly appreciated to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Alice’s memory.

A special thank you to Dr. Ellen Wenberg and the entire staff at Park Vista, ThedaCare-Riverside Hospital and to ThedaCare at Home Hospice for the wonderful care over the past two years to our Mom. Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.