Abraham, Phyllis F. (nee Stark)

Phyllis, age 82, passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 17, 2016 in Sun City, AZ.

She was born on September 14, 1934 in Appleton, WI, the daughter of the late Ernest and Ruby Stark. On October 29, 1955 she married Harold “Jack” Abraham. He preceded her in death in May of 1981.

Phyllis is survived by two sons, Michael (Karen) of Fremont, WI and Ronald (Jenna) of Menasha, WI. She is also survived by her daughter, Barbara (Erling) Jaeger of Oslo, Norway. Her halfsister, Ruth preceded her in death. Phyllis is also survived by many dear family and friends in Arizona and Wisconsin.

Phyllis was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 391, Fremont, WI for over 60 years. Her patriotic spirit and dedication to serving kept her active in various positions at the local and state level. One of her favorite volunteer activities was to serve as a counselor at Badger Girls State in Madison, WI. Her time in Fremont was spent raising her children and helping with the Abraham family business. For the past 20 years, she has lived in Sun City, AZ with her loving companion, Louie Thorne.

A memorial service was held on Friday, December 23 at the American Legion Post 62 in Sun City, AZ. An additional celebration of life service will be held in Fremont, WI on Friday, September 22, 2017. Lewin Funeral Home in Fremont will be handling the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 391 Fremont.