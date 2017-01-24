Calling 911

Waupaca County Sheriff’s report Jan. 24

• Jan. 22 – Mailbox damaged in E600 block of Golke Road, Waupaca.

• Jan. 22 – Harassment in N5300 block of Spring Creek Road, Manawa.

• Jan. 22 – Vandalism in E7400 block of Rawhide Road, New London.

• Jan. 22 – Threat in 500 block of South Bridge Street, Manawa.

• Jan. 21 – Theft in 800 block of Sunridge Drive, Waupaca.

• Jan. 21 – Theft in 2000 block of Farm Drive, Waupaca.

• Jan. 21 – Fraud reported in 400 block of Factory Street, Manawa.

• Jan. 20 – Threatening text messages received in 400 block of North Street, Waupaca.

• Jan. 20 – Fraud reported in E7500 block of County Trunk H, Fremont.

• Jan. 20 – Trespassing in N2600 block of Bell Tower Lane, Hortonville.

• Jan. 20 – Internet crime reported in N11000 block of County Trunk Y, Clintonville.

• Jan. 19 – Threat in E1300 block of Stratton Lake Road, Waupaca.

• Jan. 19 – Theft in 2000 block of Farm Drive, Waupaca.

• Jan. 19 – Internet crime reported in 1000 block of Buffalo Ridge Lane, Waupaca.

• Jan. 19 – Shoplifting in 200 block of West Fulton Street, Waupaca.

• Jan. 18 – Fraud reported in 200 block of Fox Fire Drive, Waupaca.

• Jan. 18 – Theft in 100 block of Western Avenue, Waupaca.

• Jan. 18 – Theft in N2600 block of County Trunk QQ, Waupaca.

• Jan. 17 – Theft in 600 block of Oak Street, Waupaca.

• Jan. 17 – Theft in N4600 block of County Trunk K, Ogdensburg.

• Jan. 17 – Sugar dumped in ATB gas tanks in E3300 block of Crystal Road, Waupaca.

• Jan. 17 – Theft in N1300 block of Holmlane Road, Waupaca.

• Jan. 17 – Harassment in 7100 block of Pine Tree Drive, Almong.

Traffic

• Jan. 13 – A woman was injured in a three-vehicle accident at about 6:45 a.m. in the town of Royalton.

Michael Rindt, 44, of Shawano, was driving westbound on State Highway 54 east of Marsh Road when he saw a slow truck and semi-trailer ahead of him. Rindt applied the brakes and began to lose control of his truck.

Rindt swerved to avoid hitting the slow vehicle, driven by Timothy Duquaine, 53, of Marinette. Rindt’s truck crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with an eastbound vehicle driven by Amy Lunde, 26, of Waupaca. The Lunde vehicle then hit the left corner of the semi-trailer.

According to the police report, Duquaine said he had been stopped for a school bus and was getting back up to speed.

Lunde was transported to the hospital with possible minor injuries.

• Jan. 10 – A woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident at about 1 a.m. in the town of Caledonia.

Tara Collias, 39, of Greenfield, was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 45 when she lost control of her vehicle due to snow and ice on the roadway.

The vehicle entered the west ditch and crossed over a driveway near the intersection with Kanaman Road in the N2000 block.

Collias was transported to the hospital for possible minor injuries.

• Jan. 10 – A woman was injured in a three-vehicle accident at about 6:30 p.m. in the town of Waupaca.

Kathryn Karnes, 28, of Wunnetka, Illinois, was driving eastbound in the left-hand on U.S. Highway 10 west of the intersection with Churchill Street when she approached two vehicles stopped in the roadway.

According to the police report, the two unoccupied vehicles were parked legally with emergency lighting activated due to a crash in the median.

Karne was unable to stop or swerve to avoid the parked vehicles. Her vehicle crashed into the first vehicle, which subsequently pushed into the third vehicle.

Karne was transported to the hospital for possible injuries.

• Jan. 3 – A woman was injured in a one-vehicle rollover at about 6:30 a.m. in the town of Lebanon.

Cindy Brigham, 59, of New London, was driving northbound on County Trunk T when she lost control of her vehicle. Brigham told police the vehicle hit an ice patch on the roadway.

The vehicle spun out, crossed the center line and entered the west ditch backwards. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its wheels.

Brigham was transported to the hospital for possible injuries.