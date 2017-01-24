Herro, Marjorie Marie Rayhorn

Marjorie Marie Rayhorn Herro, 91, of Waupaca, WI, died Friday, January 20, 2017 at her daughter’s home surrounded by family in Goose Creek, SC.

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 2, 2017 at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, Wisconsin (time to be announced).

Born September 18, 1925 in Loyal, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of the late Loy L. Rayhorn and the late Meta Johnson Rayhorn. During WWII Marjorie inspected airplane parts in the war factory in Rockford, Illinois. She was a longtime retail associate and also enjoyed shopping.

Known for her big heart, Marjorie’s family was most important to her and she will be deeply missed by two daughters: Sandra Herro Saunders of Stevens Point, WI; Corrine J. Herro Carmel (Michael) of Goose Creek, SC; two sons, Dale A. Herro of Milwaukee, WI; Bryan C. Herro (Stephanie) of Waupaca, WI; six grandchildren: Alex (Corinne), Andy, Adam, Jason (Tracie), Erik and Timothy (Joanna); great-grandchildren: Trenton, Farley, Vesper and Guiliana; sister, Carol Freeman of Houston, TX; sister-in-law, Marilyn Rayhorn of Orlando, FL. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Woodrow “Woody” Herro; two brothers, Russell Rayhorn and Donald Rayhorn.

