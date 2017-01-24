Ice shut out

Waupaca Area also falls to Fond du Lac

By Greg Seubert

The Waupaca Area girls’ hockey team handed Lakeland/Tomahawk/Mercer a 4-3 overtime loss earlier this month.

The Thunderbirds returned the favor Jan. 21 with a 4-0 win over the Ice at the Lakeland Ice Center in Minocqua.

The Ice also fell to Fond du Lac 10-2 Jan. 19 in Waupun.

L/T/M 4, Waupaca Area 0

Caitlin Hartigan scored the game’s only goal in the first period. Rylie Flohr and Maggie Wohleber found the net in the second period and Asucena Boyer capped the scoring with a goal in the third period.

The Thunderbirds outshot the Ice 40-27.

Fond du Lac 10, Waupaca Area 2

Markie Ash and Avrey Simonson scored for the Ice in a loss to the Warbirds.

Ash’s unassisted goal came in the first period, while Simonson scored her power-play goal in the second period off of an assist from Jamie Slattery.

Fond du Lac outshot the Ice 52-10.

Waupaca Area will head to De Pere’s Cornerstone Ice Center Friday, Jan. 27, for a 5:30 p.m. matchup with Bay City before returning to Great Northern Conference play Monday, Jan. 30, in Antigo with a rescheduled game against Northern Edge.