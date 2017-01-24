Manawa falls to Pacelli

Wolves’ second half momentum falls short

By Holly Neumann

The Manawa Wolves suffered a 38-35 loss to the Pacelli Cardinals in a Central Wisconsin-Eight Conference game on Friday, Jan. 20.

Pacelli took an early lead in the game, outscoring Manawa 20-11 in the first half, led by Katherine Mueller with five points.

The Wolves were able to tie the game and then take the lead midway through the second half.

Laynie Bessette scored 11 of her game-high 17-points in the second half, but Manawa could not keep the momentum going.

With time running out, Haley Reierson took a shot from way behind the arch, to tie the game. But the ball did not drop, giving the Cardinals the win.

Leading the scoring for Pacelli was Amanda Klasinski with 12, followed by Sarah Mueller with 8.

Topping the score for Manawa was Bessette with 17, followed by Sami Struzynski with eight and Reierson with seven.

The Wolves will travel to Iola-Scandinavia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, for their next game, with a 7 p.m. tip-off.

Sami Struzynski and Katherine Mueller look to the hoop for a rebound. Holly Neumann photo. Manawa's Laynie Bessette, left, and Kellynn Kaczoski, right, trap Sarah Mueller of Pacelli with the ball. Holly Neumann photo. Kirstin Schernecker goes to the free-throw line for the Manawa Wolves. Holly Neumann photo. Sami Struzynski puts up a shot for the Wolves. Holly Neumann photo. Alexis Wepner gets her hands in the air to block Amanda Klasinski from passing the ball inside. Holly Neumann photo.
