Manawa falls to Pacelli

Wolves’ second half momentum falls short

By Holly Neumann

The Manawa Wolves suffered a 38-35 loss to the Pacelli Cardinals in a Central Wisconsin-Eight Conference game on Friday, Jan. 20.

Pacelli took an early lead in the game, outscoring Manawa 20-11 in the first half, led by Katherine Mueller with five points.

The Wolves were able to tie the game and then take the lead midway through the second half.

Laynie Bessette scored 11 of her game-high 17-points in the second half, but Manawa could not keep the momentum going.

With time running out, Haley Reierson took a shot from way behind the arch, to tie the game. But the ball did not drop, giving the Cardinals the win.

Leading the scoring for Pacelli was Amanda Klasinski with 12, followed by Sarah Mueller with 8.

Topping the score for Manawa was Bessette with 17, followed by Sami Struzynski with eight and Reierson with seven.

The Wolves will travel to Iola-Scandinavia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, for their next game, with a 7 p.m. tip-off.