Mork, Clarence A.

Clarence A. Mork, age 95, of Waupaca, WI, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at Wisconsin Veterans Home-Ainsworth Hall, King, WI.

He born in the Town of Iola, Waupaca Co, WI on August 14, 1921, a son of the late Teman and Laura (Nelson) Mork.

Clarence served in the U.S. Army from January 25, 1946 until March 28, 1947. He married Bernice Bestul on November 23, 1956. She preceded him in death on May 5, 1995. Clarence was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Waupaca.

Clarence is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 sisters and 3 brothers.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, 2017, from 9:30 – 11 AM at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca. Following the visitation a Graveside Service will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery in Iola, with Rev. Dione Miller, officiating.