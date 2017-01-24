Smith to reign over winter carnival

By Jane Myhra

Amie Smith is the 2017 Queen of Snows.

“I believe I will be a great Queen of Snows because I have grown up attending all of the Iola Winter Carnival events,” she said. “My grandma has her own stand at the (Craft Fair) and my grandpa prepares the lutefisk while singing the classic Norwegian songs.”

She also appreciates the ethnic heritage celebrated during the annual event.

“I know a lot about the Norwegian heritage and I would love to take part in this fun event,” Smith said. “I was lucky enough to go to Norway a couple of years ago and meet about 100 family members.”

Her passions in life include animals, spending time with family and traveling. Her favorite place to travel was Norway, where she saw where her grandmother grew up and met family members who still live there.

At school, she is vice president of the chorus and plans events as a member of Student Council. Once a week she volunteers at the Humane Society of Waupaca County.

She is the daughter of Linda and Bryan Smith, of Iola.

The queen will be officially crowned at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Iola-Scandinavia High School during the annual Norwegian Lutefisk Supper and Craft Fair.

The 2017 Iola Winter Carnival princesses are Faith Loken, Lauren Hayes, Madelyn Nelson and Kendall Johnson.

The 56th annual Iola Winter Carnival is set for Feb. 4-5 in Iola. The event includes a lutefisk supper, craft sale, ice sculpting, ski jumping, snowshoe race, fat bike race, plus a free ice fishing contest for children.

For more information, visit iolawintercarnival.com.