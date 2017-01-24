WPS issues scam alert

Callers impersonating utility company employees

Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) is warning customers of a recent increase in scam phone calls.

Since Jan. 14, 25 calls have been reported where a person impersonated a WPS or other utility company employee.

The purpose of the calls was to fraudulently obtain money.

The scammers have targeted restaurants and businesses in Waupaca, Stevens Point, De Pere and Green Bay in the past six days. In two cases, businesses fell victim to the scam and sent hundreds of dollars.

Callers have contacted WPS customers claiming they need to make payments or their power will be disconnected within half and hour.

If the victims agreed to the payments, scammers have instructed them to pay fraudulent amounts using prepaid cards (e.g., MoneyPak or Green Dot cards).

WPS says the company will never ask customers to pay utility bills with prepaid credit cards.

WPS also will not solicit payment from a customer in a threatening manner.

Customers are reminded to never provide any banking, account or private information if they receive a suspicious call.

WPS urges customers who receive suspicious calls to contact its 24-hour customer service line immediately at 800-450-7260.

We will verify whether or not we called a customer, and will also verify a customer’s account status.