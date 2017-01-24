Wurth, Edna M

Edna M. Wurth, age 92, of Manawa, went to her heavenly home on Monday, January 23, 2017.

She was born on September 20, 1924 in Manawa, daughter of the late Harold and Laura (Handrich) Frazier. She graduated from Little Wolf High School with the class of 1942. Edna worked over 30 years in the office at the Manawa Middle School. She enjoyed reading, gardening, shopping, the Brewers, hosting parties for the rodeo and especially spending time with family and friends. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Manawa.

She is survived by her children: Michael (Jeanne) Frazier, Manawa; Jeff (Julie) Wurth, Manawa; Sue (Virgil) Pribyl, Denmark; six granddaughters: Tiffany (Luke Hass) Wurth, Jenna (Jeremy) Dunnihoo, Karissa Pribyl, Kimberly Pribyl, Christa (Aaron) Cupp, Caryn Frazier; six great-grandchildren: Bracyn, Rohan and Iversynn Hass, Leighton and Cashton Dunnihoo, Frances Pribyl. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother: Ione (Elmer) Bartel, Myrtle (Walter) Jawort, Doris (Richard) Krinner, Loren (Evelyn) Frazier.

A memorial service for Edna will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Manawa with Rev. Nathan Reichle officiating. Burial will be in Little Wolf Cemetery in the Town of Little Wolf. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. The Cline Hanson Dahlke Funeral Home in Manawa is serving the family.

A special thanks to all her care givers the past seven years; Community Care, especially Matt and Casey; Care Partners Assisted Living in Clintonville; the kind, caring staff at St. Joseph Residence in New London; and also Rev. Nathan Reichle, Marla Gerl and Barb Baumgartner for all their visits and friendship throughout the years.