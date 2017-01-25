Borszowski, Dr. Joy

Dr. Joy C. Borszowski, Waupaca, Wisconsin, formerly of Tucson, Arizona, age 49, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 23, 2017.

She was born December 21, 1967 in Chicago, IL; daughter of Cas and Janie (Miszuk) Borszowski. Joy graduated from Waupaca High School in 1986 and went on to attend UW-Madison earning a bachelor’s degree in science. From Madison, she went to graduate from Marquette University in 1996 where she earned her dental degree. Joy then attended the University of Alabama at Birmingham, graduating in 1999, where she received her endodontic degree. She was an endodontist for Dental Associates of the Fox Valley. Joy will be deeply missed by her loving family and friends.

Joy is survived by her mother, Janie Borszowski of Waupaca, WI; her father, Cas Borszowski of Waupaca, WI; husband, Michael “Mick” Monahan of Shullsburg, WI; sister, Danielle Borszowski of Union Grove, WI; two aunts, Adela (Bill) Kinne of Virginia Beach, VA and Danuta Bielski of Redman, WA; a cousin, Nicole Milkie of Mercer Island, WA; and a special friend, Greg Buss of Greenville, WI.

A Memorial Service will be on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca, WI. Pastor Mary M. Bope will officiate. A visitation will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Holly Funeral Home. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.