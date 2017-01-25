Flintz, Josephine M.

Josephine M. Flintz, age 89, of Waupaca, WI passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at her residence under the care of Hospice.

Jo was born in Chicago, IL on June 6, 1927, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Tullos) Merlak. She married John Damalas and they were later divorced. She then married Fredrick (Corky) Flintz on June 4, 1977 and he preceded her in death on March 1, 1992. Jo was an LPN working in hospitals. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary at King and had volunteered at the Wisconsin Veterans Home for many years.

She is survived by her son, Eugene (Katherine) Damalas, Weslaco, TX and her three grandchildren: Kimberly Damalas, Washington, DC; Kristine Damalas, San Francisco, CA and John Damalas, Atlanta, GA.

The Funeral Service will be on Monday, January 30 at 11 a.m. at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca with Pastor David Goyke, officiating. Burial will be in the Central WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, King, Wisconsin. Visitation will be on Monday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are greatly appreciated to ThedaCare at Home Hospice in memory of Jo. Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.