Hunt, Joyce M.

Joyce M. Hunt, 87, of Waupaca, WI, passed away Monday, January 23, 2017 at Riverside Medical Center, Waupaca, Wisconsin.

She was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on February 4, 1929, a daughter of the late Meta (Lemke) and Clarence Barton. Joyce married Donald Strey on August 16, 1947 at Immanuel Lutheran in Waupaca. He preceded her in death on January 11, 1989. She then married Bernard Hunt on September 17, 1998 at Emmaus Ev Lutheran Church in Town of Lind. He preceded her in death on February 14, 2012. Joyce had been a Group Leader in the optical division for Realist Inc. in Berlin for 32 years. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, playing cards, gardening, and traveling. She enjoyed spending time with her family and the time they spent with her. She especially loved her grandchildren.

Joyce is survived by: a daughter, Sandra (Stan) Masaros; two sons, Jeffrey (Deb) Strey, and Michael (Peggy) Strey all of West Bloomfield; a stepson, Bernard (Joan) Hunt Jr. and a sister Carmen Peskie of Waupaca; grandkids: Shawn Masaros, Tad (Tina) Masaros, Shad Masaros (fiancee, Chey Alling), Andrea (Ben) Moore, Ashley (Mykel II) Kaufmann, Matthew Strey, and Michelle Strey (Marshall Young); great-grandkids: Chasity (Andy) Kettlewell, Jordan Tolsma (fiancee, Emily Blonigen), Cannon Hermanson (fiancee, Carley Myers), Rylie Hermanson, Adrenna Masaros, Ryke Masaros, Avery, Tenley, and Ainsley Moore, Hayden and Mykel III Kaufmann and Elizabeth Young; Meadow, Willow, and Gunner Masaros; great-great-grandkids, Autumn and Addalyn Kettlewell. Also survived by seven step-great-grandchildren. Further survived by special friend Kylene Parman and family and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Joyce was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Tamar; a grandson, Aaron Strey; three brothers: Russell, Marshall and an infant brother, Marcellus; a sister, Evelyn Barton.

Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Emmaus Ev Lutheran Church in the Town of Lind with the Rev. Kurt Schilling officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Weyauwega, Wisconsin in the spring. Register Book and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.voiefuneralhome.com

They would like it to say thank you to everyone at Theda Care Hospital for making her so comfortable and caring for the family as well. We really appreciate it and thanks again.