T-Birds win at home

I-S girls defeat Manawa

By Holly Neumann

The Iola-Scandinavia girls’ basketball team improved their record to 8-6 overall by defeating the Manawa Wolves 43-39 in a Central Wisconsin Eight Conference game on Jan. 24.

The T-Birds outscored the Wolves 31-21 in the first half. Leighten Fischer scored 19 of her game-high 22 points.

Manawa came out fighting in the final half of the game, led by Sami Struzynski with 9nine points. But the Wolves could not overcome the deficit.

Leading the scoring for Manawa was Struzynski with 14, followed by Laynie Bessette with 11.

Topping the scoring for Iola-Scandinavia was Fischer with 22, followed by Bryanna Kisting with nine.

The T-Birds will be back in action on Thursday, Jan. 26, when they travel to Amherst for a 7 p.m. game.

Manawa will travel to Wittenberg-Birnamwood on Friday, Jan. 27, to take on the Chargers with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.