Faye Wilson named Rising Star

Realtor nearly doubles sales in two years

By Holly Neumann

Faye Wilson is the owner of Faye Wilson Realty, the Waupaca Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2016 Rising Star winner. Holly Neumann Photo

Faye Wilson Realty is the winner of the Waupaca Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2016 Rising Star Award.

“Faye Wilson has taken her business, from a startup to being extremely successful, in only two years by almost doubling her sales in that time period,” said Chamber President Terri Schulz. “She provides service to her customers, above and beyond, making them her top priority. She is a true Rising Star and very deserving of this award.”

Faye Wilson Realty received the award on Tuesday, Jan. 24, during the Chamber’s annual awards program, which was held at the Waupaca Ale House.

Wilson, who has been a Realtor since 2008, started thinking about owning her own business in 2014 and was able to open her own office in Waupaca in 2015.

“This was a career change for me and I love it,” she said. “It’s exciting to see people buying the home of their dreams, their first homes and even vacation homes. I am glad I can be a part of that.”

Working alongside sales agent Cindy Jaeckle and office assistant Gloria Gerlach, Wilson takes pride in the fact that her office works diligently with honesty and integrity.

“We work hard for everyone from start to finish, to bring every transaction to a close,” Wilson said. “It is important that all the parties involved feel comfortable moving forward.”

Faye Wilson Realty recently relocated to 1224 Royalton St. in Waupaca and may be reached at 920-407-0003.

“I enjoy the area, and it is centrally located to all the communities that I serve,” she said. “We are here to stay, and I appreciate the opportunity to serve as a Realtor, especially now as the broker/owner of Faye Wilson Realty LLC. My success is always based on meeting the real estate goals of my clients – be it selling their homes or purchasing new ones.“

Wilson said she is honored to receive this award.

“We work so hard every day,” Wilson said. “To get a recognition, it makes you realize other people appreciate all the work you do.”