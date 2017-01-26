Fishing for Freedom Park

Event slated for Saturday, Jan. 28

By Holly Neumann

The Manawa Area Veterans Freedom Park Committee will host an Ice Fisheree from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, on the Manawa Mill Pond.

“We will have a tent set up at the old swimming beach area, which is also access location to the lake,” said Committee Chair John Smith. “There is a $10 fee per fisherman and we will be paying for the longest fish in the category of northern pike, bass, crappie, perch and bluegill.”

In addition to the fishing, there will also be a soup competition.

“Entries are encouraged to bring their choice of soup in a crock pot/ladle with the name and ingredients along with the soup,” said Deb Sarna. “We will welcome soups starting at 9 a.m. Judging will take place by soup purchasers throughout the day by dropping their vote into the ‘choice’ bucket.”

Soup will be for sale for $2 per bowl and the top three winners will be announced at 2 p.m.

“This will be the first fundraising event where we challenge folks to ‘bring their best,’” Sarna said.

Jumbo dogs and brats will be available for sale, along with coffee, hot chocolate, soda and water.

Paddle raffles, 50/50 raffle and drop bucket raffles with items donated from area businesses will also take place throughout the day.

Proceeds from the event will directly benefit Manawa Area Veterans Freedom Park.

“This event is important as it is a way for us to bring together people and to get further exposure to the needs of the committee, which has been working tirelessly to plan and develop this park,” said Smith. “We are hoping that we can bring attention to the importance of completing it, to honor our current serving and passed serving United States military veterans.”

According to Smith, the committee is dedicated to get the job done.

“We realize that the only way it is possible is through generous donations by local citizens and businesses, so we ask that anyone interested in donating please visit our Facebook page or our website at manawafreedompark.org to find out how you can purchase a tribute brick for a loved one or a supporter brick,” said Smith. “We also have a sponsorship list available for anyone interested in sponsoring specific needs.”

Additional fundraising events for the park will include the Taste of Wisconsin on March 14 at Smith’s Manawa Steak House, the Freedom Shoot and Banquet held at the Manawa Gun Club and Bear Lake on April 22, a nationally recognized barbecue cook-off competition held April 29 at Bear Lake.