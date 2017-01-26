Four charged in heroin bust

< > Jerome Polly and Joshua Christensen

Investigation involved undercover officers, informants

By Robert Cloud

Three men and one woman face felony drug charges.

Waupaca County Sheriff Brad Hardel said they were arrested as the result of a narcotics investigation involving undercover officers and informants.

“This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected,” Hardel said.

Joshua R. Christensen, 25, Waupaca, is charged with possession of heroin with intent to deliver and misdemeanor bail jumping. He remains in custody on a $50,000 cash bond.

Jerome N. Polly, 28, Waupaca, is charged with two counts of delivery of heroin and one count of possession of heroin with intent to deliver. He remains in custody on a $25,000 cash bond.

Anthony J. Polly, 26, Waupaca, is charged with two counts of delivery of heroin, one count of possession of heroin with intent to deliver, child neglect and felony bail jumping. He remains in custody on a $25,000 cash bond.

Kelsey L. Olson, 25, Waupaca, is charged with three counts of delivery of heroin, one count of possession of narcotics, one count of possession of narcotics, child neglect and misdemeanor bail jumping. She was released on a $5,000 signature bond co-signed by her mother.

As a condition of her bond, Olson must enroll and register in Rodgers Detox Center and subsequently the Meta House, a treatment center in Milwaukee.

According to the criminal complaint, Waupaca County Deputies Brian Strobusch and Patrick McClone began working with two confidential informants (CI) in early January.

On Jan. 4, the CIs arranged to meet with Olson at the Waupaca Area Public Library’s parking lot, where they reportedly purchased an aluminum bindle of heroin from her for $50. The complaint says the bindle contained 0.1 gram of heroin.

On Jan. 10, the CIs again arranged to meet Olson. She arrived at the library parking lot with her 5-year-old son, the complaint says, entered their vehicle and said she was waiting for Josh Christensen to supply her.

Investigators say Olson’s boyfriend, Anthony Polly, arrived in a minivan. Olson exited the CI’s vehicle and spoke with Polly. He left, then returned.

About 40 minutes later, the child was taken from the CI’s car and placed in Polly’s minivan, the complaint says. Polly left again.

After the CI and Olson had waited more than an hour, Polly pulled up next to the CI’s vehicle. The CI allegedly handed $50 to Olson, who gave it to Polly.

The CIs were told to move their vehicle from the parking lot behind the library to Main Street in front of the library.

The CI told investigators Polly walked across the street to an apartment building and went inside with the child.

Polly left the building, gave a foil bindle to Olson, who gave it to the CI, the complaint says.

On Jan. 12, the CI allegedly purchased another bindle in the parking lot of the Kwik Trip on West Fulton Street in Waupaca.

On Friday, Jan. 20, Strobusch learned Jerome Polly was driving to Milwaukee with Christensen to buy heroin.

Strobusch then met with other officers to arrange an orchestrated traffic stop of Jerome Polly’s 2005 Ford Escape.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Waupaca County Deputy Nick Traeger made a traffic stop on Crystal Road near County Trunk K in Dayton.

Anthony Polly was the driver, and Jerome Polly and Christensen were the passengers.

Traeger’s K9 partner, Ike, alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

Strobusch arrived to assist. He reported that Christensen’s belt was unbuckled, his pants unbuttoned and his zipper down.

Christensen denied purchasing or having possession of any heroin. He was handcuffed and placed in the back of Traeger’s squad car.

According to the criminal complaint, Jerome Polly told the officers he had traveled to Milwaukee, where he purchased 0.5 grams of heroin for himself, and Christensen purchased 7 grams of heroin for $700 to sell.

Jerome Polly said he accompanied Christensen about once or twice a week to Milwaukee to buy 7 to 8 grams of heroin.

While Christiansen continued to deny he had any heroin on him, Jerome Polly reportedly told Strobusch that Christensen may have hidden it in a body cavity.

Christensen was taken to the county jail for further questioning. He later admitted to purchasing heroin in Milwaukee, but said he had flushed it down a gas station toilet when he became scared on the way back.

Strobusch obtained a search warrant from Judge Raymond Huber. The deputy then transported Christensen to the hospital for a body cavity search.

While the doctor was conducting his search, Traeger and Detective Sgt. Tim Myers searched Traeger’s squad car. They returned to the hospital.

“When they explained that the heroin had been located in the back seat of the vehicle, Joshua became very upset and ripped out his IV,” Strobusch reported. “He buried his head in his hands.”

Officers found 7.35 grams of heroin in the squad car and 1.84 grams of heroin on Jerome Polly.

On Jan. 21, Deputy Dan Lewinski and Sgt. Kevin Studzinski went to a residence on Virginia Drive in Dayton, where they arrested Olson.

Studzinski noticed a hypodermic needle in Olson’s open purse on the floor.

He reported finding a large piece of aluminum foil with two white and gray “rocks” that tested positive for heroin and weighed 0.734 grams.

The officers also arranged for Olson’s mother to take custody of the child.