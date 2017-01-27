Chamber recognizes Lucky Tree

Waupaca store wins Grand Facelift Award

By Holly Neumann

Lucky Tree has been a part of downtown Waupaca since 2011.

When owners Tim and Michele Drake felt their gift shop was outgrowing its space, they decided to relocate.

“We have really enjoyed working with all the people downtown,” said Michele. “We wanted to stay in this area.”

After they decided to relocate to 113 N. Main St., the couple began updating their new building.

“The building is over 100 years old,” said Michele. “We wanted it to have a more industrial look and to brighten things up. Mike Dreschler was a big help to us.”

The drop ceiling and florescent lighting were taken out, and walls were removed.

“We tore out everything,” Michele said. “There were two walls right in the middle of the space, so those were removed to give a more open look. We then added a wall in the back to create a small office and storage space.”

Their main focus was to create a colorful, welcoming space.

“We put in some cool light fixtures, that are a nod to an old fashioned general store,” she said. “And we added some modern industrial fans as well. Everything is in light colors, so your eyes are drawn to the merchandise.”

With new flooring and repair work on the ceiling, Lucky Tree had a whole new look.

“We even restored the old fashioned eight-foot windows in the back, without making them look brand new,” Michele said. “We were also able to repurpose some items that already existed and even built a tree in the store.”

The Drakes were excited to hear they won the Waupaca Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2016 Grand Facelift Award.

They received the award on Tuesday, Jan. 24, during the Chamber’s annual awards program, at the Waupaca Ale House.

“We put a lot of work in this space,” Michele said. “It was fun to start over, and all our customers seem to like it.”

“When we were first getting started with Lucky Tree, we wanted to bring something new to the downtown to enhance it,” she said. “I think a downtown is something that should be cherished and preserved. We wanted to help strengthen that. To hear the locals saying how much they enjoy shopping here, is a good feeling.”

