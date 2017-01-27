Indians split CWC-8 games

< > Weyauwega-Fremont's Logan Bosquez puts up a shot against Amherst Jan. 26 during a Central Wisconsin 8 Conference matchup in Weyauwega. Bosquez scored 10 points for the Indians in a 57-36 loss to the Falcons. Greg Seubert Photo

W-F beats Pacelli at home

By Greg Seubert

A 38-22 scoring advantage in the second half helped Amherst hand Weyauwega-Fremont a 57-36 loss Jan. 26 in a matchup of Central Wisconsin 8 Conference boys’ basketball teams.

W-F also picked up a 60-58 conference win Jan. 24 over Pacelli.

Amherst 57, W-F 36

Amherst took a 19-14 halftime lead before pulling away in the second half.

Chris Young and Logan Bosquez led the Indians with 13 and 10 points, respectively, while Mason Wideman led Amherst with 17.

W-F 60, Pacelli 58

A 15-5 run at the end of the first half gave the Cardinals a 28-27 lead at the break, but the Indians responded by outscoring Pacelli 33-30 in the second half.

Bosquez had 20 points to lead the Indians, while Young and Jake Hablewitz added 14 each. Andrew Blanker scored 22 of his game-high 24 points in the second half to lead Pacelli.

The Indians will host Shiocton at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.