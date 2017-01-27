Police link Manawa man to tavern break-in

A defendant facing charges for three burglaries, is now charged with a fourth.

Andrew P. Akright, 31, Manawa, is charged with burglary and criminal damage to property.

On Oct. 19, Waupaca Police Officer Bret Rodenz met with the owner of the Courtside Bar on South Appletree Lane.

The owner reported closing the bar at approximately 11 p.m. the previous night. The following day, the back patio door was found wide open with a broken locking mechanism.

Inside the bar, four video gaming machines were busted open, drink chips and coupons were missing from an unlocked safe and a black laptop computer was missing from the office.

Rodenz reported observing multiple holes that appeared to be punched in the front doors of the gaming machines. An estimated $1,525 in damage was done to the machines.

On Nov. 7, Waupaca County Detective Sgt. John Mocadlo interviewed Akright at the jail, while investigating three other burglaries.

According to the criminal complaint, Akright admitted to breaking into the bar and the gaming machines.

Akright is currently in custody on a $1,000 cash bail.