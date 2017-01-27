Spartans spoil Parents’ Night

Rotta, Bernhardt win matches for Waupaca

By Greg Seubert

Waupaca’s wrestling team wrapped up its regular season Jan. 26 with a North Eastern Conference dual meet against Luxemburg-Casco.

The Spartans showed why they’re one of the state’s top wrestling programs by handing the Comets a 68-10 defeat on Parents’ Night.

The Comets’ wins came on Derrick Rotta’s pin of Dakota Robinson in 2:49 at 182 pounds and Logan Bernhardt’s 16-5 major decision over Garrett Jeanquart at 145.

L-C wrestlers recorded eight pins and a pair of major decisions.

Bryce Bosman pinned Gavin Estrada in 29 seconds at 113, Colton Worachek pinned Noah Loehrke in 1:16 at 132, Cameron Lemmens pinned Jimmy Intribus in 1:20 at 138, Devan VandenBush pinned Garret Miller in 36 seconds at 152, Jacob Zellner pinned Mitchell Pecher in 1:53 at 160, Dalton Smerchek pinned Brock Sanger in 3:03 at 170, Austin LeRoy pinned Natasha Schultz in 1:11 at 195 and Nate Lloyd pinned Mark Kilcoyne in 1:03 at 220.

The Spartans’ two other wins came on Reece Worachek’s 16-3 win over Tanner Johnson at 120 and Nathan Ronsman’s 13-2 win over Colby Bernhardt at 126.

Waupaca also forfeited matches to Lucas Joniaux (106) and Phil Rasmussen (285).

< > Waupaca's Derrick Rotta controls his 182-pound match with Luxemburg-Casco's Dakota Robinson Jan. 26 during Parents' Night for the Waupaca wrestling team. Rotta pinned Robinson in 2:49 for the Comets' only pin of the North Eastern Conference dual. Greg Seubert Photo

The Comets are now off until they travel to Antigo Saturday, Feb. 11, for a WIAA Division 2 regional. Besides Antigo and Waupaca, Lakeland, Mosinee, Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards and Tomahawk will also compete. Sectional qualifiers will then head to a sectional Saturday, Feb. 18, in Seymour.