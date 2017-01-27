Spartans spoil Parents’ Night

Rotta, Bernhardt win matches for Waupaca
By Greg Seubert
Waupaca’s wrestling team wrapped up its regular season Jan. 26 with a North Eastern Conference dual meet against Luxemburg-Casco.
The Spartans showed why they’re one of the state’s top wrestling programs by handing the Comets a 68-10 defeat on Parents’ Night.
The Comets’ wins came on Derrick Rotta’s pin of Dakota Robinson in 2:49 at 182 pounds and Logan Bernhardt’s 16-5 major decision over Garrett Jeanquart at 145.
L-C wrestlers recorded eight pins and a pair of major decisions.
Bryce Bosman pinned Gavin Estrada in 29 seconds at 113, Colton Worachek pinned Noah Loehrke in 1:16 at 132, Cameron Lemmens pinned Jimmy Intribus in 1:20 at 138, Devan VandenBush pinned Garret Miller in 36 seconds at 152, Jacob Zellner pinned Mitchell Pecher in 1:53 at 160, Dalton Smerchek pinned Brock Sanger in 3:03 at 170, Austin LeRoy pinned Natasha Schultz in 1:11 at 195 and Nate Lloyd pinned Mark Kilcoyne in 1:03 at 220.
The Spartans’ two other wins came on Reece Worachek’s 16-3 win over Tanner Johnson at 120 and Nathan Ronsman’s 13-2 win over Colby Bernhardt at 126.
Waupaca also forfeited matches to Lucas Joniaux (106) and Phil Rasmussen (285).
The Comets are now off until they travel to Antigo Saturday, Feb. 11, for a WIAA Division 2 regional. Besides Antigo and Waupaca, Lakeland, Mosinee, Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards and Tomahawk will also compete. Sectional qualifiers will then head to a sectional Saturday, Feb. 18, in Seymour.