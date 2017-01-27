Vintage photos presented

Iola Historical Society looks back in time

Vintage pictures of Iola will be featured at Iola Historical Society meeting on Monday, Jan. 30.

Using 20 photos of Iola streets from the late 1800s to the mid-1900s, IHS board member Lee Halverson will take attendees on a visual trip of interesting buildings, businesses and people. The photos are from the Iola Historical Society’s archives,

The free presentation begins at 7 p.m., following the society’s monthly meeting at the society’s Machine Shed at 222 Depot Street, just off Main Street in downtown Iola.

Comments and remembrances from the membership and guests during the viewing will be encouraged.

For more information on the society, go to www.iolahistoricalsociety.org.