Clintonville’s Morse has big night in loss

< > Clintonville senior Catherine Morse scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds against Denmark on Friday, Jan. 27. Erik Buchinger photo

Denmark pulls away late

By Erik Buchinger

The Clintonville girls’ basketball team led at halftime before Denmark took control midway through the second half, as the Truckers lost 64-50 on Friday, Jan. 27 at home.

Truckers’ senior Catherine Morse led the team with 17 points and 16 rebounds, as Clintonville dropped to 0-15 overall and 0-12 in the Bay Conference.

“I’m very upset that we lost the game, but at the same time I’m very proud of these girls,” Clintonville head coach Nick Yaeger. “We have come a long way in two months.”

Nearly two months ago, Clintonville lost on the road 71-26 against Denmark, which currently stands with a 7-9 overall record, including 6-6 in the conference.

On Friday night, the Truckers took a 24-20 lead into halftime.

Clintonville led 30-28 before Denmark went on a 9-0 run to take a 37-30 advantage. The Truckers responded with seven unanswered points to tie the game at 37 with nine minutes left to play.

The Vikings pulled away late for the 14-point victory.

Clintonville freshman Abby King scored a season-high 12 points with three rebounds.

Denmark’s Ashley Leiterman scored a game-high 25 points with six rebounds, and Jayden Laurent added 13 in the win.

“There is still room for a ton of improvement,” Yaeger said. “If we would have done a lot of the little things correctly, the score tonight could have easily been flip-flopped. We really beat ourselves tonight with all the turnovers.”

Clintonville turned the ball over 37 times in the loss.

The Truckers will return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 31 when they host Freedom at 7:15 p.m.