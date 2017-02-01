4th OWI follows car in ditch

A Waupaca man faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted of felony drunken driving.

Ryan P. Lick, 29, is charged with a fourth drunken driving offense, operating while revoked and felony bail jumping.

On Jan. 25, State Trooper Kendi Linjer was on patrol in Waupaca County when she heard dispatch report a vehicle in the ditch on Appletree Lane in Waupaca.

When she arrived at the scene, she found a white Cadillac and a gray Trailblazer in the ditch.

There was no driver in the Cadillac.

The woman in the Trailblazer said she was not injured and not involved in the initial accident. When she saw the Cadillac in the ditch and stopped to help, her vehicle also slid into the ditch.

Linjer reported she saw a man jogging away from the scene of the accident. The woman in the Trailblazer identified him as the driver of the Cadillac.

Linjer then drove up beside the man and asked him to get in her squad car.

After he identified himself, a records check indicated Lick had prior OWIs and that his license was revoked.

Due to his prior drunken driving convictions, Lick’s legal limit is a .02 blood-alcohol content.

According to the criminal complaint, a preliminary breath test on Jan. 25 indicated Lick had a .15 blood-alcohol content.

Lick was released from custody on a $3,000 signature bond with the condition that he abstain from drinking alcohol and comply with the county jail’s alcohol monitoring program.

On May 19, 2016, Lick was convicted of a third OWI. Judge Raymond Huber sentenced Lick to 80 days in jail, then stayed 60 days on the Safe Streets Treatment Options Program. Lick’s license was revoked for 27 months, he was assessed $2,672 in fines, court costs and attorney’s fees, and ordered to install an ignition interlock device (IID) on his vehicle for 27 months.

Lick was subsequently convicted of operating while revoked on July 21, 2016.

Two days later, he was pulled over and cited for operating while revoked and failure to install an IID.

On Sept. 1, 2016, Lick was charged with possession of narcotics and misdemeanor bail jumping.

On Nov. 18, 2016, Lick was again pulled over and issued citations for operating while revoked, failure to install an IID, operating a vehicle without insurance and failure to wear a seat belt.