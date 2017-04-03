Peterson, Ruth

Ruth E. (Schweitzer) Peterson, age 89, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2017.

She was born March 16, 1928 in the Town of Richmond, (Shawano County), daughter of the late Charles and Mabel (Raeder) Schweitzer. She was united in marriage to LeRoy Peterson on March 13, 1948. He preceded her in death on June 23, 1981. She was a long time employee at Hillshire Farms, also a life long member at Emanuel Lutheran Church, New London. She loved gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Ruth is survived by her children, Dennis (Sharon) Peterson, Waupaca; Donna Wegner, New London; a sister, Ellen (Harlowe) Reinert; grandchildren: Abbey Peterson, Ridgefield, CT; Kyle (Amber) Peterson, De Pere; Erica Wegner, Little Chute; Alissa Wegner, New London and Ashley Wegner, New London; and a great-grandchild on the way. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Lucille (Al) Strauss and Jeanette (Jim) Oashger and brothers, Harold (Rita) Schweitzer and Frank (Sandy) Schweitzer.

Funeral services for Ruth will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church, New London with Rev. Marcus Schultz officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Floral Hill Cemetery, New London. A memorial fund has been established. The Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London is serving the family. www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph Residence and Trinity Terrace for all the wonderful care and concern shown to Ruth.