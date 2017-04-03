Schlicht, Richard Allen

Richard Allen (Dick) Schlicht, 63 of New London, Wisconsin died Wednesday March 22, 2017, at Appleton Medical Center.

He was born in Grundy Center, Iowa on May 16, 1953, the son of Kenneth and Willadean Schlicht of Hudson. He was a 1971 graduate of Hudson High School.

Dick worked at various jobs over the years, the latest at Titan Conveyors for the past 19 years. He led a quiet life and enjoyed spending time with friends and family whenever he could.

Dick enjoyed fishing and was a guide for several years at Sunset Lodge in Baudette, Minnesota.

He is survived by a brother, Jack of Hudson, Iowa, two sisters, Dena (Jerry) Volker of Hudson, Dawn (Rick) Howerton of Gilbert, Iowa, several nieces and nephews and a special friend, Dawn Weyenberg of New London.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The body was cremated. There will be no service per Dick’s wishes.