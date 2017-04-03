Vandergate, Beverly

Beverly J. Vandergate, age 78, of Clintonville passed away Monday, April 3, 2017 at Care Partners Assisted Living, Clintonville.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 9th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Beil-Didier Funeral Home, Clintonville, and on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 10th at 11:00 a.m. at Christus Lutheran Church, Clintonville with Rev. Ben Hollingsead officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Symco. Please watch for a complete obituary in next week’s paper.