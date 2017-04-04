Auditions set for children’s play

‘High School Musical Jr.’ coming to Waupaca

The Waupaca Community Children’s Theatre will hold auditions for its summer musical production of Disney’s “High School Musical Jr.”

Auditions will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, April 17, at the Waupaca Learning Center’s music room on Shoemaker Road.

In this musical, Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extra curricular activities.

It’s the first day after winter break at East High. The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes all find their cliques.

Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High.

The couple causes an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical. Although many students resent the threat posed to the “status quo,” Troy and Gabriella’s alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.

The show’s songs include “Start of Something New,” “Get’cha Head in the Game,” “Breaking Free” and “We’re All in This Together.”

There are a variety of large and small roles for both boys and girls.

Auditionees need to come prepared with a short song to sing and will be asked to read from a script.

Any youth auditioning without a parent or guardian present must have a signed note from home stating that he or she has permission to audition. Parents are also responsible for picking up their child promptly at the end of auditions.

Leah Fletcher, director of the Waupaca Community Children’s Theatre production of “Shrek Jr.,” will again direct.

Rehearsals, beginning June 13, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Waupaca.

Four performances will take place July 24-27 at the Trinity Lutheran Church and the Waupaca Recreation Center.

Parents are asked to not double-book students in activities such as summer school, swimming lessons or any other weekly activities during scheduled rehearsal times.

The Waupaca Community Children’s Theatre is part of the Waupaca Community Theatre and the Waupaca Fine Arts Festival.

For more information visit www.fineartsfestival.org or “Waupaca Community Children’s Theatre” on Facebook.