Drug bust in Weyauwega

Two people face felony charges following a SWAT raid in Weyauwega.

Daniel O. Stuebs, 32, and Jessica M. Stuebs, 33, both of Weyauwega, were each charged with possession of narcotics, drug trafficking, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, the Waupaca County tactical team made entry into a home on the 200 block of East Main Street with a no-knock search warrant.

After the house was cleared, Weyauwega Police Officers Justin Malueg and Heather Dahm questioned Jessica Stuebs.

Malueg asked Stuebs how much heroin was in the house.

According to the criminal complaint, she replied, “We don’t have any today, We had some.”

When Malueg asked Stuebs about selling illegal drugs, she reportedly admitted to selling marijuana almost daily.

Malueg also questioned Daniel Stuebs about heroin in the house. His response was, “I have no idea.”

A SWAT team member reported finding two point bags, which had been seen flying off the roof. The small plastic bags, which usually hold about 0.1 gram of crystal or powdered drugs, were empty.

Police conducted a search of the home and found multiple pipes, clips and drug paraphernalia with burnt residue that later tested positive for cocaine and marijuana.

They also found a zipper pouch with a brownish gray rock-like substance in the living room.

According to the criminal complaint, Jessica Stuebs initially “denied any knowledge of it being her pouch, but later admitted to knowing it was there. She told him that the bag belonged to her. She informed him that the bag used to be her daughter’s for school. Then she informed him she didn’t know anything about it.”

Jessica Stuebs reportedly also said her husband placed the brown substance in the pouch “after he found out we were going to get raided.”

Daniel and Jessica Stuebs remain in custody on a $5,000 cash bond. Conditions of their bond include that they maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with anyone known to be a drug dealer or user, except for each other.