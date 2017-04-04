Fischer, Lois (Dyreby)

Lois (Dyreby) Fischer, age 90, of Whitewater, WI, formerly of Waupaca, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Fairhaven Health and Rehabilitation Center in Whitewater.

She was born March 23, 1927 in Neenah, WI; daughter of James and Eva (Jersild) Dyreby. On June 16, 1951, Lois married Edwin F. Fischer, Jr. in Neenah and together they shared 65 years of marriage before his passing in February of this year. She will be dearly missed by all of her loving family and friends.

Lois is survived by her two sons, Edwin (Julie) Fischer of Jefferson, WI and Scott (Edie) Fischer of Newport Beach, CA; five grandchildren; and one sister, Cecilia Nelson of Newport Beach, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one brother, James R. Dyreby and one sister, Janet Dutcher.

A Graveside Service will be on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. at Lakeside Memorial Park in Waupaca, WI. Pastor John Taggatz will officiate. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.