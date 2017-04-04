Manawa wins tax appeal case

Sturm Foods contests property assessments

By Jane Myhra

The city of Manawa has won a tax decision appeal over Sturm Foods.

Mayor John Smith announced the Tax Appeal Commission’s decision at the March meeting of the Manawa Common Council.

“The city won,” Smith said. “So they will not be lowering their assessments. It’s a victory for the city.”

He noted Sturm Foods will probably appeal the decision, “but the precedence has been set.”

The case began with a trial in October of 2014, which involved Sturm Foods objecting to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue’s assessment of three properties within the Manawa city limits.

The objections were first denied by the Board of Assessors in May 2012, with Sturm Foods refiling in April of 2013. The city filed a petition each time, stating, “The city believes the assessment is correct and is filing this cross appeal to refute the property owner’s objection.”