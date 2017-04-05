Clintonville track preview

Q&A with Coach Jeff Crumbaugh



By Erik Buchinger

First-year head coach Jeff Crumbaugh previewed the Clintonville track team by answering seven questions about the spring season.

Number of years coaching the team: This is my first year as head coach. I coached the distance runners for seven years previously. I have coached cross country for 13 years.

Returning varsity athletes: Kara Pyatskowit (12), Emma Weatherwax (11), Allysin Booth (10), Jordan Tellock (11), Lacy Jung (11), Tyler Finger (12), Joshua Kutchenriter (12), Mitchell Behnke (10), Ben Tessmer (11), Riley Hauser (11), Jarrett Colla (11) and Sam Wittman (10).

Athletes to watch: Kara Pyatskowit (12) in the 1600m, 3200m; Lizzy Weatherwax (9) in the 400, 800; Allysin Booth (10) in the 100m & 300m hurdles, Madison Hohn (9) in the 400m & 800m, Emma Weatherwax (11) in the 400m & 800m, Isaac Pyatskowit in the 1600m & 3200m.

Team goals/expectations: We expect to qualify five athletes for the state championships. We have a tough conference (North Eastern), but our goal is to win the girls 1600, 3200, 4 x 400m relay, 4 x 800 meter relay, 100m hurdles, 300m hurdles, 400m and 800m. If you achieve all of this we will win the conference. I also expect the girls to win the regional and finish in the top 3 in the sectional.

Team’s strengths: Middle Distance, distance, hurdles, 4 x 400m and 4 x 800m relay.

Team’s weaknesses: Jumps.

Team/s to beat in conference: Freedom and Luxemberg-Casco.

Biggest game/meet on the schedule: State championships.

What you want your athletes to get out of this season: Our goal is to improve the individual performance of each athlete in their specialty events. We also want to qualify at least five girls for the state championships and then to have all five make the podium (top 6) at state.

Why fans should be excited for this team: The best female distance runner in Clintonville High School history, Kara Pyatskowit is racing the 1600m and 3200m. She is also one of the top three runners in the state in both events. Allysin Booth is the best female hurdler in Clintonville High School history and will be racing the 100m and 300m hurdles events. We have two freshmen, Lizzy Weatherwax and Madison Hohn, who have remarkable talent and have superb racing skills. They will be exciting to watch. Also, our 4 x 400m relay and 4x800m relay have the potential to reach the podium at the state championships. Both relay team feature the sister combo of Emma Weatherwax, a junior and her sister Lizzy, a freshman.