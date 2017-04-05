Drexler, Michael J.

Michael J. Drexler “Drek”, age 66 of Waupaca, died on Wednesday April 5, 2017.

Michael was born on January 11, 1951, the son of Raymond and Elizabeth (Mach) Drexler. Michael married Barbara Marotz on July 18, 1975. Michael enjoyed Walleye fishing, deer hunting, turkey hunting, camping, seeing the country and spending time with his family and friends.

Michael is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Drexler of Roscommon, MI; his wife, Barbara Drexler of Waupaca, WI; children, Jennifer (Chad Sr.) Hansen and Michael (Jamie Michaels) Drexler; grandchildren: Alexander Hansen, Samantha Hansen, Chad Jr. Hansen, Kya Drexler, Lane Drexler and Weston Drexler; great-granddaughter, Payton Hansen; two brothers, Dennis (Mary) Drexler of Yucaipa, CA and David (Susan) Drexler of Germantown, WI, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Raymond Drexler.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, April 10, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca. Rev. Dr. Charles Tews will officiate with burial of cremains to follow at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors. A Memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, April 9, 2017 from 2 until 5 p.m. at the Holly Funeral Home, and again on Monday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.