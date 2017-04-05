Speaker examines extinct human species

Paleoanthropologist speaks at Winchester Academy

Sarah Traynor will present “Moving Forward: The Unique Science and Research Behind the Discovery of Homo Naledi” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the Waupaca Area Public Library.

Hosted by Winchester Academy, the program is free and open to the public.

Homo naledi is an extinct species of hominin, first found by anthropologists in a cave in South Africa in 2013. By September of 2015, fossils of at least 15 individuals were excavated from the cave.

Many aspects of the discovery and science of this new hominin species, Homo naledi, are unique to the field of paleoanthropology.

Traynor will discuss how Homo naledi impacts the understanding of human evolution.

Traynor is a paleoanthropologist studying the limb proportions in this newly discovered hominin species. She has studied the original fossils of Neanderthals and Homo naledi and excavated at Australopithecus and early hominin sites, including the Oldevai Gorge in Tanzania.

She received her bachelor’s degree in biological science from Colorado State University and her master’s in anthropology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she is currently working on her doctorate.

Winchester Academy is funded through sponsors and tax-deductible donations.

Traynor’s presentation is sponsored by Dr. Terry Hankey.

For more information about Winchester Academy, check winchesteracademywaupaca.org, follow on Facebook, or contact Executive Director Ann Buerger Linden at 715-258-2927 or buergerlinden@gmail.com.