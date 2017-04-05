Felony OWI charged

An Iola man facing a fourth OWI was busted for a possible fifth.

Justin M. Wavruk, 29, is charged with felony drunken driving, two counts of felony bail jumping and operating while revoked.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, Waupaca County Sheriff’s Deputy Dave Huberty was advised of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 10 near Erickson Road.

Upon arrival, Huberty saw a red vehicle that had crashed into a semitrailer. Both vehicles were in the right eastbound lane of the highway.

According to the criminal complaint, the driver of the red car had left the scene on foot. Officers began searching the area.

Huberty gathered registration information from the vehicles and arranged for the red car to be towed to the truck stop.

A man then drove up into the truck stop and asked what his car was doing there.

Huberty asked the man if he knew that his car had been involved in a crash.

The man said he did not and the last he knew, the car had been parked at his home. When he discovered his car was missing, the man tracked its location to the truck stop using OnStar.

Deputies later found another man, matching the description of the missing driver, beside a tree on West Gate Acres Road, located between the crash site and the truck stop near U.S. 10. The man was identified as Wavruk.

Wavruk has three prior drunken driving convictions.

In Sept. 14, 2015, Wavruk was charged in Portage County with a fourth OWI, operating with a controlled substance, two counts of operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping. He was released from custody after posting a $1,000 cash bond.

On Aug. 1, 2016, Wavruk was charged in Waupaca County with possession of narcotics and felony bail jumping. He was released on a $2,000 signature bond.

On Oct. 10, 2016, Wavruk was charged with disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping. He was released on a $2,000 signature bond.

He is currently in custody after Waupaca County Judge Vicki Clussman set a $5,000 cash bond.