Voters pick Nielsen

Waupaca County election results

Following are preliminary results from local races as reported by the Waupaca County clerk’s office.

Uncontested elections are not listed.

Waupaca County Circuit Court Judge

Troy Nielsen 4,522

Erik Hendrickson 2,568

Farmington Town Chair

Caroline Murphy 367

Joel Bartel 297

Farmington Supervisor 2

Mark Jensen 367

Phillip Durrant 262

Dayton Town Board (Two seats)

John Miller 252

Don Holtebeck 240

Jeff Barlow 215

Jim Peglow 209

Iola Village Board (three seats)

Kathy Briquelet 120

Pamela Parks 120

Jim Rasmussen 99

Mary Timdal 97

Iola-Scandinavia School Board

Town of Iola

Adam Wolberg 429

Bruce Beyersdorf 189

St. Lawrence/Helvetia-South

Paul Huettner 316

Aimee Bestul 301

Clintonville School Board

Jim Schultz 835

Kristine Strauman 688

Tom Neely 649

Larry Czarnecki 568

Clintonville School Referendum

No 965

Yes 575

Royalton Town Chair

Gerald M. Roen 174

Perry Patri 115

Royalton Supervisor 1

Steve Trindal 157

Gerald M. Roen 142

Royalton Supervisor 2

Sheri K. Wieters 176

Richard Togstad 129

Royalton Town Clerk

Debra Buchholz 166

Casey Radtke 139

Royalton Town Treasurer

Patricia Craig 206

Marie Zirbel 101

Fremont referendum to limit campaign donations

Yes 63

No 19