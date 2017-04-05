Voters pick Nielsen

Waupaca County election results
Following are preliminary results from local races as reported by the Waupaca County clerk’s office.
Uncontested elections are not listed.
Waupaca County Circuit Court Judge
Troy Nielsen 4,522
Erik Hendrickson 2,568
Farmington Town Chair
Caroline Murphy 367
Joel Bartel 297
Farmington Supervisor 2
Mark Jensen 367
Phillip Durrant 262
Dayton Town Board (Two seats)
John Miller 252
Don Holtebeck 240
Jeff Barlow 215
Jim Peglow 209
Iola Village Board (three seats)
Kathy Briquelet 120
Pamela Parks 120
Jim Rasmussen 99
Mary Timdal 97
Iola-Scandinavia School Board
Town of Iola
Adam Wolberg 429
Bruce Beyersdorf 189
St. Lawrence/Helvetia-South
Paul Huettner 316
Aimee Bestul 301
Clintonville School Board
Jim Schultz 835
Kristine Strauman 688
Tom Neely 649
Larry Czarnecki 568
Clintonville School Referendum
No 965
Yes 575
Royalton Town Chair
Gerald M. Roen 174
Perry Patri 115
Royalton Supervisor 1
Steve Trindal 157
Gerald M. Roen 142
Royalton Supervisor 2
Sheri K. Wieters 176
Richard Togstad 129
Royalton Town Clerk
Debra Buchholz 166
Casey Radtke 139
Royalton Town Treasurer
Patricia Craig 206
Marie Zirbel 101
Fremont referendum to limit campaign donations
Yes 63
No 19