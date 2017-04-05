Voters pick Nielsen

Waupaca County election results

Following are preliminary results from local races as reported by the Waupaca County clerk’s office.

Uncontested elections are not listed.

Waupaca County Circuit Court Judge
Troy Nielsen            4,522
Erik Hendrickson    2,568

Farmington Town Chair
Caroline Murphy    367
Joel Bartel                297

Farmington Supervisor 2
Mark Jensen           367
Phillip Durrant       262

Dayton Town Board (Two seats)
John Miller              252
Don Holtebeck       240
Jeff Barlow              215
Jim Peglow              209

Iola Village Board (three seats)
Kathy Briquelet    120
Pamela Parks       120
Jim Rasmussen      99
Mary Timdal           97

Iola-Scandinavia School Board

Town of Iola
Adam Wolberg        429
Bruce Beyersdorf   189

St. Lawrence/Helvetia-South
Paul Huettner      316
Aimee Bestul       301

Clintonville School Board
Jim Schultz                835
Kristine Strauman   688
Tom Neely                649
Larry Czarnecki       568

Clintonville School Referendum
No                    965
Yes                   575

Royalton Town Chair
Gerald M. Roen      174
Perry Patri              115

Royalton Supervisor 1
Steve Trindal          157
Gerald M. Roen     142

Royalton Supervisor 2
Sheri K. Wieters     176
Richard Togstad     129
Royalton Town Clerk
Debra Buchholz    166
Casey Radtke        139

Royalton Town Treasurer
Patricia Craig        206
Marie Zirbel         101

Fremont referendum to limit campaign donations
Yes         63
No         19

Comments

comments

Related Posts

DPI candidate to speak in New London

Comments comments