Hortonville baseball preview

Q&A with Coach Greg Yeager



By Erik Buchinger

Polar Bear baseball coach Greg Yeager previewed the 2017 Hortonville baseball team by answering 10 questions about the team.

Number of years coaching the team: 20th year, third as head coach.

Returning varsity athletes: Bryce Cross (12), Tyler Hafeman (12), Zak Kosloske (12), Brock Young (12), Colton Glocke (12), Connor Roesler (11), Eli Kramer (10), Tyler Ziegler (12), Sam Mullins (12), Sam Schuldes (12), Nick Fassbender (12) and Hunter Hanson (11).

Athletes to watch: Kole Ellenbecker (11), Drew Lauterborn (11), Jason Jennerjohn (10), Jas Krull (11), Ben Goker (11), Lucas Wenzel (11), Cole Hyde (11), Grant Mullins (10), Justin Bonikowske (11), Tristan Seaman (11) and Liam Weber (11).

Team goals/expectations: We expect to compete for an FVA conference title.

Team’s strengths: We return seven position players from last year’s sectional qualifying team. We should be solid defensively and have pretty good lineup.

Team’s weaknesses: Pitching and experience. Losing our top two pitchers, we will have to have some younger players step up.

Teams to beat in conference: Kimberly and Appleton North.

Biggest game/meet on the schedule: The next one!

What you want your athletes to get out of this season: We want to take our program back to the championship level in the FVA. We have finished third our last two years. Our program wants to win championships.

Why fans should be excited for this team: We are talented, athletic and should play an exciting brand of baseball this year.