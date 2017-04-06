Hortonville woman killed in crash

Driver hits farmhouse



A 73-year-old Hortonville woman died following a one-vehicle crash in Greenville on Thursday, April 6.

Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office does not yet know whether the driver died from a medical condition or as a result of the crash. The Outagamie County Coroner’s Office has ordered an autopsy.

The woman’s name has not been released, according to Outagamie County Sheriff’s Staff Sgt. Ryan Carpenter.

The sheriff’s office was dispatched to the scene at W8369 Spring Road in the town of Greenville after 8:30 a.m.

The woman, who was driving a Chrysler minivan, drove off the road and traveled 100 yards before she struck a tree and the corner of a vacant farmhouse.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

The sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by Greenville Fire Department and first responders.