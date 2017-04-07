Campbell, Bruce R.

Bruce R. Campbell, age 61, Hortonville, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2017.

He was born five minutes after his womb mate Craig, on June 14, 1955 in Sheboygan, son of the late Donald and Joanne (Tews) Campbell. He graduated from Clintonville High School in 1973. He served his country in the US Navy from 1973-1979 as an electrician. On August 18, 1979, Bruce was united in marriage to Jean Brasch at St. Martin Lutheran Church, Clintonville. He attended Fox Valley Technical College and earned a degree as an Electronic Technician. He started working for Miller Electric in 1984 until the present.

Bruce is survived by his wife Jean; children: Adam (Rebecca) Campbell, Appleton; Lisa (Michael) Griedl, Tomball, TX; Sarah (Brendan Baker), Tomball, TX; grandchildren, Douglas and Laurieanna Campbell; siblings: Frances Schmidt, Oshkosh; Nancy Verhey, Sheboygan; Craig Campbell, Appleton; Elizabeth Wollenberg, Oshkosh; Susan (Christopher) Ebbers, Livermore, CA; Michael (Laura) Campbell, Minneapolis, MN; Timothy (Michele) Campbell, New Market, MD. He is further survived by numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, paternal grandparents, Adolph and Anna (Hutchinson) Campbell; maternal grandparents, Arthur and Frances (Keller) Tews; brother-in-law, Karl Schmidt; father-in-law and mother-in law, Arden and Velma (Henry) Brasch.

Funeral services for Bruce will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Church, Greenville with Pastor Chad Starfeldt officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. and also on Wednesday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Sheboygan Lutheran Cemetery, Sheboygan. The Cline & Hanson Funeral Home is serving the family. www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com